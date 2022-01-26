Republic Day 2022: Traffic movement restrictions in Delhi you need to know

As India celebrates her 73rd Republic Day, security set up in Delhi has been tightened once again and movement of people and vehicles are under restrictions in many parts of the capital city.

India is celebrating her 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday and once again, the country is all set to showcase cultural and military glory. Delhi will host the Republic Day Parade as per long-standing tradition with the movement from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort Grounds. But like each year, there is a very close monitoring of the security situation this time as well and several key roads in the capital city will be out of bounds for motorists.

The Republic Day Parade will start from 10.20 am and massive traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place to ensure security and the organized movement of the Parade.

Here's a look at the route of the Republic Day Parade:

Parade Route:

Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg-Turn right on “C" Hexagon-Turn left and enter National Stadium from Gate No. 1.

Tableaux Route:

Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar JawanJyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

Traffic Restrictions in place:

Movement of traffic on certain key sections and roads in the city have been restricted. There will be no traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the end of the Parade. There will also be no cross traffic on Rajpath at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will the Parade ends.

The C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic while traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg.

Alternate Route:

While it is best to avoid traveling to or through central Delhi on Wednesday, emergency passage can be done though Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road and from Madarsa-Lodhi Road ‘T’ point-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg. This is the North-South corridor.

In the East-West Corridor, Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-SimonBoliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande MatramMarg is one option.

The other is Ring road-ISBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur-Ring Road. Motorists may also opt for Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Teen Murti Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Shankar Road-Vande Matram Marg.

Do note that while Metro services are available to commuters, boarding and de-boarding aren't permitted in stations like Kendriya Sachivalaya, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk till noon.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

