Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Republic Day 2022: Traffic movement restrictions in Delhi you need to know

Republic Day 2022: Traffic movement restrictions in Delhi you need to know

As India celebrates her 73rd Republic Day, security set up in Delhi has been tightened once again and movement of people and vehicles are under restrictions in many parts of the capital city.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jan 2022, 09:22 AM
A view of the Rajpath with India Gate (C) on the eve of India's Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. (AFP)

India is celebrating her 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday and once again, the country is all set to showcase cultural and military glory. Delhi will host the Republic Day Parade as per long-standing tradition with the movement from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort Grounds. But like each year, there is a very close monitoring of the security situation this time as well and several key roads in the capital city will be out of bounds for motorists.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The Republic Day Parade will start from 10.20 am and massive traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place to ensure security and the organized movement of the Parade.

Here's a look at the route of the Republic Day Parade:

Parade Route:

Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg-Turn right on “C" Hexagon-Turn left and enter National Stadium from Gate No. 1.

Tableaux Route:

Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar JawanJyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

Traffic Restrictions in place:

Movement of traffic on certain key sections and roads in the city have been restricted. There will be no traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the end of the Parade. There will also be no cross traffic on Rajpath at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will the Parade ends.

The C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic while traffic on  Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg.

Alternate Route:

While it is best to avoid traveling to or through central Delhi on Wednesday, emergency passage can be done though Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road and from Madarsa-Lodhi Road ‘T’ point-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg. This is the North-South corridor.

In the East-West Corridor, Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-SimonBoliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande MatramMarg is one option.

The other is Ring road-ISBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur-Ring Road. Motorists may also opt for Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Teen Murti Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Shankar Road-Vande Matram Marg.

Do note that while Metro services are available to commuters, boarding and de-boarding aren't permitted in stations like  Kendriya Sachivalaya, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk till noon.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2022, 09:22 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi Traffic
Related Stories
Driving in West Bengal? Be ready to pay more fine for traffic violations
26 Jan 2022
Delhi govt to deploy 1,500 electric buses under DTC soon
21 Jan 2022
Cars launching in India by March 2022
23 Jan 2022
After Nepal, Tata Motors introduces passenger vehicle range in this country
21 Jan 2022
West Bengal government to form automated inspection and certification centres
24 Jan 2022
Kolkata Police planning to retrofit its 200 motorcycles into EVs
23 Jan 2022
Volvo Group India seeks moderate taxation regime for auto sector
26 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS