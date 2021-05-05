In pics: 2021 Skoda Fabia makes global debut
. Updated: 05 May 2021, 10:29 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
2021 Skoda Fabia offers optional comfort features like heated windshield and heated steering wheel. It comes with a larger 380-litre boot space. The rear seats can be completely folded to increase the boot space to up to 1,190 litres.
1/6Skoda has unveiled the fourth generation 2021 Fabia. The new Fabia has grown in size and comes with increased comfort features, many advanced safety and assistance systems. It is likely to launch in September this year for the global markets but will not hit the Indian shores.
2/6The new Fabia's hexagonal grille and the narrower headlights with LED technology - from the base - are particularly noticeable. Skoda has also used graphite grey and magical black colours around the door mirror caps, front grille and roof in premium packages.
3/6At the rear, the two-part LED taillights for the first time stand out.The car sits on a range of tyres - from 14 inches to 18 inches, depending on the variants.
4/6Inside, the new Fabia gets an infotainment display measuring 9.2 inches which comes with features like gesture control and the voice assistant. In addition, the car can optionally be equipped with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit.
5/6Skoda offers two three-cylinder gasoline engines for the front-wheel drive Fabia. These 1.0 MPI engines can churn out 65 and 80 hp of power respectively.
6/6The 2021 Fabia offers a second level of autonomous driving feature, a Travel Assist system that also includes lane tracking and adaptive cruise control features.
