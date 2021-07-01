You can get a matching Ferrari scale model with any real sports car purchase

Ferrari enthusiasts can now get a matching scale model along with the purchase of any real sports car from the Italian brand. The buyers can order either a 1:8 or 1:12 scale models to match their real sports car at an additional cost. But mind you, these will come at a cost.

The scale models will be made by Amalgam Collection which has been working with Ferrari since 1998. Taking their partnership a notch higher, the brands have introduced a new program offering scale models as an option on the purchase of any real sports car across the Ferrari range, including a new Roma, 812 Superfast, 812 GTS, Portofino M, SF90 Stradale or SF90 Spider. As new Ferrari models launch, the range of 1:12 models will also expand.

Currently, scale models for the 812 Superfast and 812 GTS are available. The Portofino M toy car is intended to launch later this year while there is no fixed date for the likes of the Roma and the SF90 Spider.

While the 1:12 scale models will be exclusively available through Ferrari dealers only, the 1:8 scale models can also be availed directly from Amalgam Collection even if you're not purchasing a sports car from Ferrari. Amalgam will also sell individualized 1:8 scale of many classic Ferraris alongside every modern Ferrari directly to customers.

The cost of a 1:12 scale 812 Superfast is $3,200 ( ₹2.3 lakh) while a 1:8 bespoke scale model of a 2009 458 Italia sells for $10,045 ( ₹7.4 lakh). Just like the real Ferrari sports cars, these scale models don't come cheap either. If you want a matching replica souvenir, you'll have to spend some good additional amount.