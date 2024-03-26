XPeng AeroHT’s modular flying car design certified, gets closer to launch

Chinese auto giant, XPeng has announced receiving the design certification for its upcoming flying car. The company's eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) arm, Aero HT, is now closer to commencing commercial operations with its flying cars in China. The upcoming air module vehicle has been codenamed X3-F and is now a step closer to flight certification and customer deliveries.

XPeng previously showcased two new flying car designs at the company’s annual 1024 event last year - the X3 and a modular EV that could transport a separate eVTOL in its rear. The X3 could drive, park and take off on its own, learning much from the older X2 “flying car" developed by the company. The modular EV is now being developed to be brought into production in 2025 ahead of customer deliveries in China.

Also Read : XPeng unveils plan to go beyond cars with AI, flying car, robot.

The XPeng AeroHT eVTOL flying car will be able to navigate the roads and skies simultaneously

AeroHT’s new modular eVTOL will be able to navigate the roads and skies simultaneously. The company says its modular flying car is now “one step closer" to achieving this feat. The X3-F EV/eVTOL combo has had its Type Certificate application accepted by the Civil Aviation Administration of Central and Southern China (CAAC).

The certification applies specifically to the eVTOL air module portion of the upcoming offering, which comprises a 6x6 All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) ground modular for the EV. XPeng AeroHT says that having received the design certification from CAAC, the company is now looking forward to seeking airworthiness certification.

Once approved, AeroHT will be able to begin scaled production of the modular eVTOL with customer deliveries promised to begin by late 2025.

First Published Date: