Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Xpeng Aeroht’s Modular Flying Car Design Certified, Gets Closer To Launch

XPeng AeroHT’s modular flying car design certified, gets closer to launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Mar 2024, 18:11 PM
Follow us on:
  • The upcoming air module vehicle has been codenamed X3-F and is now a step closer to flight certification and customer deliveries.
The XPeng AeroHT eVTOL flying car is now a step closer to flight certification and customer deliveries

Chinese auto giant, XPeng has announced receiving the design certification for its upcoming flying car. The company's eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) arm, Aero HT, is now closer to commencing commercial operations with its flying cars in China. The upcoming air module vehicle has been codenamed X3-F and is now a step closer to flight certification and customer deliveries.

XPeng previously showcased two new flying car designs at the company’s annual 1024 event last year - the X3 and a modular EV that could transport a separate eVTOL in its rear. The X3 could drive, park and take off on its own, learning much from the older X2 “flying car" developed by the company. The modular EV is now being developed to be brought into production in 2025 ahead of customer deliveries in China.

Also Read : XPeng unveils plan to go beyond cars with AI, flying car, robot.

The XPeng AeroHT eVTOL flying car will be able to navigate the roads and skies simultaneously

AeroHT’s new modular eVTOL will be able to navigate the roads and skies simultaneously. The company says its modular flying car is now “one step closer" to achieving this feat. The X3-F EV/eVTOL combo has had its Type Certificate application accepted by the Civil Aviation Administration of Central and Southern China (CAAC).

The certification applies specifically to the eVTOL air module portion of the upcoming offering, which comprises a 6x6 All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) ground modular for the EV. XPeng AeroHT says that having received the design certification from CAAC, the company is now looking forward to seeking airworthiness certification.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BMW X3
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 57.50 - 72.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Land Rover Defender
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr
Compare View Offers
BMW X5
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
View Details
Audi Q7
Engine Icon2995.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Once approved, AeroHT will be able to begin scaled production of the modular eVTOL with customer deliveries promised to begin by late 2025.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2024, 18:11 PM IST
TAGS: X3 XPeng AeroHT XPeng AeroHT X3 eVTOL eVTOL flying car
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS