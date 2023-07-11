Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Wrong Side Driven School Bus Collides Head On With Tuv On Expressway; Six Killed

Wrong-side driven school bus collides head-on with TUV on expressway; six killed

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM
Follow us on:

A school bus collided head-on with a black-coloured SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad in the early hours on Tuesday, killing six and injuring two. The bus deployed with a school in Noida made a wrong-side entry into the expressway lane from near Ghazipur, leading to its crashing into the TUV, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told Hindustan Times (HT).

A screengrab from the live footage of the collision between a school bus and a TUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway,

A live video footage of the incident shows that while the TUV driver tried to evade the accident, the speeding bus drove into the vehicle, giving it no time to change its lane. The TUV, carrying eight passengers, was headed to Gurugram from Meerut when it suffered a head-on hit from the wrong-side driven speeding bus at around 6 am. The TUV had a Haryana registered number plate.

While six passengers died on the spot, the other two were rushed to the hospital immediately for treatment. The car suffered severe damages. "There were eight passengers in the car and they were headed to Gurugram from Meerut. The bus driver took CNG from Ghazipur, Delhi and drove the bus wrong side on the expressway, " Ramanand Kushwaha, additional DCP (ADCP traffic), told HT.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maserati Mc20
₹3.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X3 M40i
₹86.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The driver of the school bus has been arrested as he was clearly at fault for driving the vehicle in the “extreme speed lane" of the expressway. Those who died on the spot include two men, two women and two children. "The rubble is being cleared from the expressway," ADCP informed.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST
TAGS: car accident road accident
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS