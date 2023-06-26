BYD has revealed its new electric hatchback with 427 km range

Published Jun 26, 2023

This electric hatchback could be the automaker's third EV in India

BYD already launched India's first pure electric MPV in the form of e6

Atto 3 came as the second pure electric car from the Chinese automaker

BYD Dolphin EV comes with two different battery pack options: 44.9 kWh and 60.4 kWh

The 60.4 kWh battery pack powered model can run 427 km range on a single charge

This electric hatchback can run at a top speed of 160 kmph

This EV can accelerate to 100 kmph from standstill position in 7 seconds

The cabin gets a host of features including a panoramic sunroof, floating centre console, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel

The large touchscreen infotainment system dominated the dashboard
