This electric hatchback could be the automaker's third EV in India
BYD already launched India's first pure electric MPV in the form of e6
Atto 3 came as the second pure electric car from the Chinese automaker
BYD Dolphin EV comes with two different battery pack options: 44.9 kWh and 60.4 kWh
The 60.4 kWh battery pack powered model can run 427 km range on a single charge
This electric hatchback can run at a top speed of 160 kmph
This EV can accelerate to 100 kmph from standstill position in 7 seconds
The cabin gets a host of features including a panoramic sunroof, floating centre console, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel
The large touchscreen infotainment system dominated the dashboard