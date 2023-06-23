This supercar is selling like hot cakes in India

Published Jun 23, 2023

Italian carmaker Lamborghini's Huracan supercar has hit a major sales milestone

Lamborghini has sold 150 Huracan supercars in India in nine years

It is now officially the most successful offering from the company after the Urus

The first Lamborghini Huracan arrived in India nine years ago in 2014 soon after its global debut

The most recent Huracan supercars to hit the Indian roads are theTecnica an Sterrato

The final units of the Lamborghini Huracan are being delivered to customers globally

The upcoming Huracan replacement will be based on an all-new platform

Huracan's replacement model, expected to be launched in 2024, is likely to get electric powertrain

Besides the Huracan, Lamborghini also sells models like Urus and Aventador in India
