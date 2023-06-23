This supercar is selling like hot cakes in India

Italian carmaker Lamborghini's Huracan supercar has hit a major sales milestone
Lamborghini has sold 150 Huracan supercars in India in nine years
It is now officially the most successful offering from the company after the Urus
The first Lamborghini Huracan arrived in India nine years ago in 2014 soon after its global debut
The most recent Huracan supercars to hit the Indian roads are theTecnica an Sterrato
The final units of the Lamborghini Huracan are being delivered to customers globally
The upcoming Huracan replacement will be based on an all-new platform
Huracan's replacement model, expected to be launched in 2024, is likely to get electric powertrain
Besides the Huracan, Lamborghini also sells models like Urus and Aventador in India