World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh: 5 things to know

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh: 5 things to know1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2021, 09:35 AM IST
The Chisumle-Demchok is located at Umling La Pass at over 19,000 feet in Ladakh.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated the Chisumle-Demchok road which is now the world's highest motorable road at more than 19,000 feet. Located in southern Ladakh, the Chisumle-Demchok road is especially significant because, as per a Hindustan Times report, it will assist in easier movement of military vehicles near the border areas with China.
The Chisumle-Demchok is touted as an engineering marvel because construction at such a high altitude comes with its significant set of challenges. As such, here are five key highlights of the Chisumle-Demchok road:
- The Chisumle-Demchok is located at Umling La Pass at over 19,000 feet in Ladakh. The Border Roads Organization was tasked with the construction of the road.
- The Chisumle-Demchok road enters the Guinness World Record of world’s highest motorable road. It is 52-kms long, as per a previous Hindustan Times reoport, and connects several key towns in the Chumar sector of eastern Ladakh.
- Significantly, the road offers an alternative direct route connecting Chisumle and Demchok
- Rajnath Singh is confident that the road will not only enable faster movement of armed forces but will also boost tourism in the region while helping in the socio-economic development here.
- The high altitude and sub-zero temperatures were a major challenge for BRO in the construction of the Chisumle-Demchok road. But backed with its experience of carrying out major works in far-flung regions, the construction of this road was completed