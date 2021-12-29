World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh: 5 things to know

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated the Chisumle-Demchok road which is now the world's highest motorable road at more than 19,000 feet. Located in southern Ladakh, the Chisumle-Demchok road is especially significant because, as per a Hindustan Times report, it will assist in easier movement of military vehicles near the border areas with China.

The Chisumle-Demchok is touted as an engineering marvel because construction at such a high altitude comes with its significant set of challenges. As such, here are five key highlights of the Chisumle-Demchok road:

The Chisumle-Demchok is located at Umling La Pass at over 19,000 feet in Ladakh. The Border Roads Organization was tasked with the construction of the road.

The Chisumle-Demchok road enters the Guinness World Record of world’s highest motorable road. It is 52-kms long, as per a previous Hindustan Times reoport, and connects several key towns in the Chumar sector of eastern Ladakh.

Significantly, the road offers an alternative direct route connecting Chisumle and Demchok

Rajnath Singh is confident that the road will not only enable faster movement of armed forces but will also boost tourism in the region while helping in the socio-economic development here.

The high altitude and sub-zero temperatures were a major challenge for BRO in the construction of the Chisumle-Demchok road. But backed with its experience of carrying out major works in far-flung regions, the construction of this road was completed