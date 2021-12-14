Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > World Economic Forum launches tech-driven road safety project in India
File photo of a road accident used &nbsp;for representational purpose only

World Economic Forum launches tech-driven road safety project in India

2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 09:44 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The World Economic Forum, FIA  and the Government of India have set the target of a 50% reduction in road fatalities in the country by 2025.

  • India currently tops the list of 199 countries in terms of the number of road fatalities.

World Economic Forum has launched a Road Safety 2.0 program in India in collaboration with the central government of India, Niti Aayog and the Union Road Transport Ministry. The project aims to introduce technology into all 4Es of road safety - Education, Engineering, Enforcement and Emergency care.

As per a World Road Safety report from 2018, India is on the top in the list of 199 countries in terms of the number of road fatalities, with 11 per cent of the global road fatalities taking place in India alone.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

In the past one decade, more than one million people have lost their lives in road accidents. The majority of them were young people who came from low economic backgrounds. These incidents have led to tragic experiences for their families as well as hampered the Indian GDP by over 3 per cent.

(Also read | Road transport ministry issues advisory to enhance safety on streets)

The Road Safety 2.0 project is a flagship program of the World Economic Forum's Global Road Safety Initiative (GRSI) in collaboration with FIA & WIAA under the banner of the Road Safety Partnership in India (RSPI). As per the Project Head, Akhilesh Srivastava, nearly 75 per cent of road accidents take place due to human mistakes such as overspeeding, fatigue, stress and poor driving skills. With the use of technology, such human limitations can be compensated and the leverage of IR 4.0 technologies in road safety can drastically improve the situation.

(Also read | Centre may consider adding sound to EVs to make them safer)

Stakeholders of project include UN Special Envoy, World Bank, Indian Government Ministries, Industry leaders, corporate houses, National Highway Authority of India, State Transport Commissioners, Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), Highway Operators, Vehicle Manufacturers, Society of Indian Automobiles (SIAM), Tech Start-Ups, Insurance companies, Hospital chains, and All India Motor Congress among other road safety experts.

The World Economic Forum and FIA along with the Government of India have set the target of a 50% reduction in road fatalities in the country by 2025.

(with inputs from ANI/NewsVoir)

  • First Published Date : 14 Dec 2021, 09:44 AM IST