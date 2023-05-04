Dawn to dusk: Rolls-Royce's best-selling convertible hits end of the road

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 04, 2023

Rolls-Royce has announced it will stop production of the Dawn convertible

Rolls-Royce Dawn was first showcased at the Frankfurt Motor Show back in 2015

It was first launched with a twin-turbo 6.6-litre V12 engine that could produce 563 hp and 780 Nm

The Dawn could sprint to 100 kmph from standstill in just under five seconds

The roof of the convertible could fold in roughly 20 seconds while traveling at speeds up to 50 kmph

The top speed of the Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible was 250 kmph

The Black Badge Edition, launched in 2017, was more powerful with output of 593 bhp and 840 Nm

The chassis offered a smooth ride experience, something the carmaker termed as the ‘Magic Carpet Ride’

In India, a Rolls-Royce Dawn is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.92 crore
