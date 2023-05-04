Dawn to dusk: Rolls-Royce's best-selling convertible hits end of the road

Rolls-Royce has announced it will stop production of the Dawn convertible
Rolls-Royce Dawn was first showcased at the Frankfurt Motor Show back in 2015
It was first launched with a twin-turbo 6.6-litre V12 engine that could produce 563 hp and 780 Nm
The Dawn could sprint to 100 kmph from standstill in just under five seconds
The roof of the convertible could fold in roughly 20 seconds while traveling at speeds up to 50 kmph
The top speed of the Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible was 250 kmph
The Black Badge Edition, launched in 2017, was more powerful with output of 593 bhp and 840 Nm
The chassis offered a smooth ride experience, something the carmaker termed as the ‘Magic Carpet Ride’
In India, a Rolls-Royce Dawn is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.92 crore