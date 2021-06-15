When we buy a car insurance policy, we come across several terms and conditions mentioned in the policy documents. These terms and conditions state what is covered under the policy, what is not and what could result in the rejection of a claim.

Usually, we tend to ignore reading those terms and conditions while purchasing the policy. But those small details often provide important information. It is always recommended to read the policy documents carefully to get the optimum benefit out of a car insurance policy.

Ignoring these small details can result in the rejection of a claim when required. This means the car owner might have to pay a hefty amount of money from his or her own pocket despite having a car insurance policy for covering the damage. Also, a claim rejection can hurt the car owner's claim reputation with the insurance company in future.

Here are some conditions that could result in the rejection of an insurance claim.