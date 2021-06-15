Car modification
Modifying a car with fancy gadgets is a strict no no if you don't want your insurance to be rejected. While purchasing a car insurance the details of the vehicle such as colour, make, engine etc. needs to be declared. In case a modification is made to the stock vehicle and it is not intimated to the insurer, the insurance company might reject the insurance claim citing unnotified car modification. Hence, if you really want to modify your car, it is best to notify the insurer about that.