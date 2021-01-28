What is a hybrid lane and how is it connected to FASTag?

FASTag has become mandatory across India from 1st January 2021 in a bid to ensure the tool-booth payments can be made digitally and the journey becomes hassle-free. Powered by the RFID technology, The FASTag comes in form of a chip-enabled sticker that is placed on the vehicle’s front windshield, through which the payment is made automatically from the bank account of the vehicle owner while passing through a toll booth.

The FASTag enabled vehicles don’t need to stop at the toll plaza, which saves time, fuel and money at the same time. Besides that, the FASTag ensures there is no congestion at the toll plaza. Also, the digitalization of the process makes the tax collection more transparent than a cash transaction. While the majority of the toll booths have been made FASTag compliant, there are hybrid lanes that have been left open for cash transaction as well.

What is the hybrid lane?

A hybrid lane is a lane that allows both cash as well as electronic payments. These hybrid lanes are primarily for those who are yet to have a FASTag on their vehicle. Such lanes allow these vehicle owners to pay in cash.

Typically, movement in a hybrid lane is slower as compared to a FASTag lane because while those with the RFID tag will zip past, those without it will have to halt, make cash or card payment, wait for the boom barrier to open and then proceed.

How long can you use hybrid lane?

Hybrid lanes will be left available till 15th February 2021. Post that, the hybrid lanes will be made extinct by the government as there will be FASTag only lanes. With more and more lanes at more and more toll plazas being converted to FASTag only, the hybrid lanes are currently only to ensure that those without a FASTag can still pass through.