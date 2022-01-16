Copyright © HT Media Limited
West Bengal extends Covid curbs till January 31: See all travel restrictions

West Bengal extends Covid curbs till January 31: See all travel restrictions

The travel restrictions remain the same as before as the state government imposed these travel restrictions from January 3 in an attempt to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 11:12 AM
The Covid-19 restrictions extended till the end of this month mentions a night curfew in the state that prohibits all forms of outdoor activities along with the movement of people and vehicles between 10 pm and 5 am. (AP)

West Bengal government on Saturday announced an extension of Coronavirus-related restrictions till January 31, 2022. While most of the curbs remain in place according to the earlier order released on January 2, the state government has provided certain relaxations in the extension. The latest order was issued on Saturday by the chief secretary HK Dwivedi.

(Also Read: Republic Day Parade rehearsal 2022: Know the traffic restrictions in Delhi)

The Covid-19 restrictions extended till the end of this month mentions a night curfew in the state that prohibits all forms of outdoor activities along with the movement of people and vehicles between 10 pm and 5 am. However, essential and emergency services are exempted from these restrictions.

These curbs remain the same as before as the state government imposed these travel restrictions from January 3 in an attempt to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The extension of Covid-19 restrictions mandates that metro services will be available in Kolkata with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Also, the metro rail service will be operational through the usual time. Local trains will also follow a similar protocol and can run up to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police on Saturday has announced vehicular traffic restrictions for rehearsals of the Republic Day Parade in the city. The restriction will be imposed on roads such as Hospital Road East and West, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Casuarina Avenue, Plassey Gate Road, Khidderpore Road, Red Road, RR Avenue between Government Place East and Government Place West. Vehicular activity on these roads will be restricted between 4 am to 9 am from January 17 to January 21.

Tram services along with the Khidderpore Road will remain closed during the abovementioned time and dates. The order by Kolkata Police also says that no goods vehicle will be allowed on St Georges Gate Road, Strand Road to the venue of the parade during the journey of military personnel and vehicles.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2022, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: Covid-19 Coronavirus travel restrictions
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS