Chevrolet is ready to bid farewell to the Camaro with this limited edition in Japan. Check out

Chevrolet has pulled the wraps off the Camaro Vivid Orange Edition for the Japanese market. The Limited Edition model will be exclusive to just 20 units
Chevrolet has collaborated with graffiti artist Number-D to create the artwork for the Camaro Vivid Orange Edition
The Camaro Vivid Orange Edition gets a special colour scheme with a silver stripe that runs from the nose to the boot
The cabin gets jet-black upholstery and Recaro performance seats on the limited edition model
Power comes from the 6.2-litre V8 engine tuned for 447 bhp and 617 Nm of peak torque, which is higher than the US-spec model
The Camaro Vivid Orange Edition commands a higher price tag than the regular Camaro SS in Japan
Deliveries for the Chevrolet Camaro Vivid Orange Edition will begin by mid-June in Japan
General Motors has confirmed that the Camaro will cease production by January 2024
The new Limited Edition is part of the several special editions planned for the Camaro globally before Chevrolet pulls it out of production