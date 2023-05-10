Chevrolet is ready to bid farewell to the Camaro with this limited edition in Japan. Check out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 10, 2023

Chevrolet has pulled the wraps off the Camaro Vivid Orange Edition for the Japanese market. The Limited Edition model will be exclusive to just 20 units

Chevrolet has collaborated with graffiti artist Number-D to create the artwork for the Camaro Vivid Orange Edition

The Camaro Vivid Orange Edition gets a special colour scheme with a silver stripe that runs from the nose to the boot

The cabin gets jet-black upholstery and Recaro performance seats on the limited edition model

Power comes from the 6.2-litre V8 engine tuned for 447 bhp and 617 Nm of peak torque, which is higher than the US-spec model

The Camaro Vivid Orange Edition commands a higher price tag than the regular Camaro SS in Japan 

Deliveries for the Chevrolet Camaro Vivid Orange Edition will begin by mid-June in Japan

General Motors has confirmed that the Camaro will cease production by January 2024

The new Limited Edition is part of the several special editions planned for the Camaro globally before Chevrolet pulls it out of production
Want to know more about the Chevrolet Camaro being discontinued?
Click Here