Republic Day Parade rehearsal 2022: Know the traffic restrictions in Delhi

The route of the Republic Day Parade will be shorter this year, just like last year.

Delhi Police on Saturday has issued a set of traffic advisory ahead of the Republic Day Parade rehearsal. The advisory says that traffic restrictions will be imposed at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Man Singh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon from 9 am to 12 pm from January 17 to January 21. It also says that the Vijay Chowk to India Gate route will remain closed for traffic.

ANI reports that the Ministry of Home Affairs has said the route of the parade will be shorter this year similar to last year. The news agency quoted an official of the ministry, who said that the route of the parade will be shorter similar to last year.

Road Date Time Rajpath-Rafi Marg January 17 - January 21 9 am - 12 pm Rajpath-Janpath January 17 - January 21 9 am - 12 pm Rajpath-Man Singh Road January 17 - January 21 9 am - 12 pm Rajpath-C-Hexagon January 17 - January 21 9 am - 12 pm Vijay Chowk to India Gate January 17 - January 21 Whole day

"The marching contingent will end at the India Gate C-Hexagon instead of Red Fort. The Rajpath that has been redeveloped under Central Vista has been opened between Vijay Chowk and India Gate for rehearsal of contingent participating in Republic Day Parade 2022," the official reportedly said.

The official reportedly also said that due to the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that would be touching its peak during the Republic Day celebrations in the country, seating arrangements of the event could further be reduced as against 25,000 visitors allowed in the parade. The usual seating capacity of the Republic Day parade is usually one lakh.

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on January 26 to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. The ministry official also said that from now on the celebration of Republic Day will begin on January 23 every year instead of January 24 in order to include the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Meanwhile, Delhi is observing a weekend curfew in order to keep down the number of Covid cases in the national capital. The Delhi government has imposed the weekend night curfew on January 7 from 10 pm on Friday night to Monday 5 am.

