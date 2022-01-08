Weekend curfew starts in Delhi: Check exemptions, e-pass rules before going out

Delhi NCR is under weekend curfew for the first time since the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic last year. In order to keep down the number of Covid cases in the national capital, the state government has decided to take the measure. Weekend curfew in Delhi, which began at 10 pm on Friday night, will end on Monday at 5 am.

Since it has been a while when such restrictions have been in place, the Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police used their social media handles to clarify who all are exempted or restricted from venturing out during these two days. The police also said that public transport will be available in every mode, but with restrictions and Covid protocols.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory explaining who all are exempted from the purview of the weekend curfew. All essential and emergency services continue to be exempted from the list. Government employees, embassy officials, media, medical personnel as well as allied services are also among others who are exempted.

Delhi Police will allow patients requiring medical attention with proper prescription or medical documents. People will not be stopped if anyone has prior appointment to get Covid vaccination.

One of the key concerns raised by a lot of people was whether anyone requires e-pass to travel to Delhi from neighbouring states like Rajasthan, Haryana or Uttar Pradesh. A lot of people residing in places like Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad frequent to the national capital on a daily basis.

Delhi Police said that if anyone is arriving or leaving Delhi through railway stations, airports or bus stations should keep their tickets handy to avoid cops stopping. For those heading towards any of these places from neighbouring states to pick their relatives or friends need to have an e-pass which can be applied through government portal.

People heading to any wedding ceremony will also be allowed in case one can show invitation in hard or soft copy. Students and staff who need to venture out for any examination during the weekend should keep admit cars and duty card with them.