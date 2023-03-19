Waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway causes traffic woes for commuters

As Delhi witnessed a sudden change of weather on Saturday morning, the national capital and neighboring areas witnessed a spell of rain which led to waterlogging on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway causing traffic snarls in several areas. Several images show commuters wading through water as streets got filled with rain water. Images also show cars half submerged in water.

The Delhi Traffic Police received several phone calls regarding waterlogging near the Tikri border, Bagga Link roundabout in Karol Bagh and the Loni Road roundabout. Some commuters also complained about traffic in areas such as Bhikaji Cama Place, Jain Nagar and along the route from Khajoori to Bhajanpura.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch in heavy rain on the NH-48 service road near Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram.

Commuters also complained about waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and large swathes of Sohna Road, New Gurugram and the Old City. As per the India Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region was recorded in Gurugram at 38.5 mm.

Most of the waterlogging in the Delhi-NCR region occurs on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lanes near Narsinghpur. After the Saturday morning rainfall, water from the service lanes seeped into the main carriageway, leading to snarls despite low traffic volume.

Very light rainfall is expected in the city on Sunday as well. As per Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, “An active western disturbance over northwest India is causing rain in the region and hailstorm in some areas. Another western disturbance will start affecting the region (from) Sunday… generally cloudy skies and on-and-off rain will continue over northwest India till March 20-21."

He added that the precipitation activity is predicted to peak on March 20. “The wet spell will keep the mercury in check. Hailstorm is predicted in parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on March 20," he added.

