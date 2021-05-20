A video emerged online showing a truck falling into a caved-in road in the Najafgarh area in Delhi. The viral video of the accident shows the truck toppling headfirst into the ditch. The incident has been reported amidst the national capital witnessing the highest-ever rainfall for the month of May. The video also shows that horrified onlookers shouting as the truck started to fall into the caved-in part of the road in Najafgarh of Delhi. However, it is not confirmed yet whether anyone has been injured or if there was any casualty due to the accident. Watch: Truck falls into caved-in portion of road as Delhi sees record rainfall#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/JjZ9sBJ7Bn — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 20, 2021

The caved in part of the road was cordoned by the civic authorities as a caution for the motorists. It is not clear, how the truck driver ended in driving the vehicle through that.

The part of the road was probably caved in due to the heavy rain that lashed the national capital along other adjacent areas as well.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the national capital of the country has registered a record 119.3 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, which also resulted in the temperature of the city plummeting to a maximum of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 degrees lower than normal.

The IMD also said that the rainfall witnessed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday was the result of the interaction between the remnant of Cyclone Tauktae and a western disturbance.