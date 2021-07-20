Watch: This Renault Clio with heavy-duty tank tracks performs off-road duties

Vehicle modifications can be bizarre sometimes and case in point is a Renault Clio transformed into a tank car. The wheels of the car have been replaced with tank tracks. The second-generation car, that comes with a small engine, has four cylinders and heavy tuning impacts its engine as white smoke comes out of the exhaust of the vehicle.

In a video posted by MasterMilo on YouTube, one can see a modest Renault Clio with tank tracks containing three wheels on each side. It also has a turret-like structure above the roof that completes the tank car look. One can see in the video that the car is being modified in a backyard and then it is taken around for testing. The clutch of hatchback tries its best to send power to tracks but then dies after some point. During this, white smoke can be seen coming out of the modified vehicle.

(Also read | This custom Fiat 500 is a 'three-wheeler' with four wheels)

Watch the tank car make its way around here:

The followers of the YouTube channel praised the modification in the comments and also suggested new ideas for future projects. One follower suggested the addition of a potato gun at the top of the car to make it completely look like a tank. A few suggested showing the condition of the clutch after it went dead. One also shared the idea of adding an automatic gearbox to know if the tank car worked better with it.

(Also read | This custom widebody vehicle has 2 steering wheels and 2 engines, does donuts)

Renault Clio is available in Europe and South America and is a competitor to Ford Fiesta. The hatchback was launched in 1990 and was the successor of Renault 5. It is also known as Symbol, Taxi Express and Lutecia based on the market in which it is available.