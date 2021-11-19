Watch: This recreational vehicle is forged out of an aircraft and delivery truck

There is no limit to the imagination when it comes to the shapes and sizes of motorhomes and this new one breaks all boundaries quite literally. This recreational vehicle has been built amalgamating an aircraft and a delivery truck creating a gigantic size vehicle.

This recreational vehicle is the work of art of a US Air Force retiree Gino Lucci from Nashville, Michigan who always dreamt of since the age of eight to own something like this.

Finally, he worked and made his dream come true. This massive motorhome has been created by merging a Douglas R4D military transport aircraft and the chassis of an International DuraStar 4400.

(Also read | If this whale-shaped camp trailer doesn't turn heads, nothing will)

Lucci started on the idea when one of his sons found the fuselage of the aircraft in Rolla, Missouri where it stayed abandoned for years. The aircraft was originally flown by the Navy in South America and it was last used as a test plane Federal Aviation Administration for over 30 years. A tornado put the plane out of work and thus with time, its condition deteriorated.

Despite the shape in which the aircraft was, Lucci and his sons bought it and merged it with the chassis of the truck he owned. Then the truck was pulled next to the Douglas R4D that rested on the flat trailer before the team started to take measurements of the plane before cutting it. They continuously placed the frame of the plane on the chassis to chop it off as per their requirement and eventually the team succeeded.

(Also read | This retired double-decker bus is now a two-story home)

This recreational vehicle is 3.81 meters tall and is 11.6 meters long. It is powered by the truck's original Navistar DT466 7.6-litre engine which creates power from 210 to 300 horsepower. It can speed up to 137 kmph. The interior contains all the necessary amenities and the entire project cost Lucci about $20,000.