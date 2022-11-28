Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike

A viral video doing rounds on the internet shows a man travelling on the world's highest motorable road in Ladakh on a customized bike with his pet dog. The video shows Chow Sureng Rajkonwar and his pet dog Bella riding along some breath-taking locations in the region. It is like a dream come true for pet parents to travel everywhere with their furry friends.

The video is a montage of different shots showing close ups of the pet dog, the owner and the dog riding and various tourists clicking photos with them. The video opens with Rajkonwar saying that riding with a pooch from Delhi to Ladakh was not an easy decision. He had to attach a customised seat for Bella, train her for the trip and also pack her luggage.

The duo travels across the snow-dusted Himalayan ranges and clean rivers to Zanskar and Ladakh circuit. The video ends with the two posing for a picture with the Indian flag at Umling La, the world's highest motorable road. The video caption reads, “Our Zanskar and ladakh story in 45 second."

Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike. On a picture of him and Bella, he writes, “If no one has done it before then it is a world record. World record or not, we dreamt of it and we achieved it. And if it is, we will have a place in the record books and I will have to do the proceedings."

First shared on Instagram on November 16, the video has gathered more than 1.3 million views as well as lakhs of likes and comments. Viewers dropped warm comments on the video. One wrote, "This is so wholesome on so many levels, thank you for honouring our India. Is Bella an indie?" Another wrote, "This is awesome. Good luck to you and Bella for more adventures."

