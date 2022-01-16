Watch: This abandoned Aston Martin V12 DB7 Vantage looks heartbreaking

A recently surfaced YouTube video shows an Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Volante in a very sorry stated with a long-dead V12 engine. The convertible vehicle has been abandoned and its heartbreaking state implies that it will most likely never find its way back on the road.

Though the true state of its engine is not known and it can't be told with certainty if any of its parts can be salvaged.

The video posted by YouTube channel The Bearded Explorer shows the Aston Martin vehicle having brambles literally growing through its windshield wipers, its parts covered in mold and lots of dust on the interior. The vehicle has been sitting in a field since 2013, and there's no one who claims to be theirs. It's literally been abandoned.

Upon opening the door of the vehicle, the two men in the video find that one of the door panels is ripped off and there is a lot of condensation and mold inside. Even cobwebs can be found hanging on the inside. Paint from various body parts has been corroded by rust and the bare parts of the vehicle are visible too. “This should never happen to a car like this," says one of the men in the video.

It surely is a rough sight to see, to say the least. The Aston Martin DB7 V12 Vantage Volante was built from 1999 to 2003 for 2000 MY to 2003 MY. It engine used to produce 420-horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque before it was left to go dead. The engine comes paired with an automatic transmission.

In a proper condition, an Aston Martin DB7 V12 can accelerate from 0-62 (0-100 km/h) in just 5.2 seconds with the automatic transmission and 5.1 seconds with the stick shift.

