Watch: Say hello to world's first all-electric cargo ship. And it's autonomous
Chemical company Yara International created Yara Birkeland electric cargo ship.
The electric ship will take sail for its first journey by the end of this year.
If
you
thought
that
electrification
and
automation
of
vehicles
are
happening
only
on
land,
think
again.
A
Norwegian
company
has
made
what
it
claims
to
be
the
world's
first
no
emission,
autonomous
cargo
ship.
Yara
Birkeland,
a
Norwegian
battery-electric
container
ship,
has
been
developed
by
chemical
company
Yara
International.
This
Watch the conceptualization of Yara Birkeland here:
The company announced the making of the concept in 2017. However, it is not the first autonomous ship as an autonomous ferry was launched in 2018 in Finland. It still, however, is the first fully-electric container ship, said the makers in a media report. Electric ship Yara Birkeland will make its maiden voyage between two Norwegian towns by the end of this year. It will also have a crew to test the autonomous systems.
This ship will feature a 7 MWh battery and will have a top speed of 13 knots. The power output of the ship is being stated to be over 3 MW total that is two 900 kW and two 700 kW units. With an ability to carry 103 containers, this ship's capacity is a thousand times more than an electric car, shared Jon Sletten, plant manager for Yara's factory in Porsgrunn, Norway in the report. He was also quoted saying that the ship will be charged at the quayside before sailing and bringing it back again. “This will replace 40,000 truck journeys a year," he added in the report.