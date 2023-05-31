Copyright © HT Media Limited
Watch: Man dances, does push-ups on top of moving car; owner arrested

By: HT Auto Desk
Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 31 May 2023, 17:10 PM
Follow us on:

A video has surfaced online showing a man doing push-ups on top of a moving hatchback on a busy road in Gurugram. He could also be seen drinking and dancing while on top of the white Maruti Suzuki Alto on the move. He was accompanied by three others who were standing inside the car with half their bodies visible outside the car's window. Apparently, a fifth person was driving the car.

Screengrab of a video posted on Twitter shows a man performing push-ups on top of a moving car. (@dubey_100/Twitter)

The video was made by an onlooker who then posted it on Twitter along with the vehicle number. The post alerts the Gurugram traffic police about the instance. “They have no fear of anyone's life and neither of Gurgaon trafficpolice," it read. Following this, the city police slapped a fine of 6,500 on the owner of the car. The car has reportedly been seized by the police while a case in the matter has been filed for further investigation.

There are two videos of the incident on the internet and in one of these, the man doing push-ups can be seen drinking out of a beer bottle. In one of the videos, the person who was recording the incident can be heard in the background dissing the men in the Alto. He can be heard saying, “Ye dekho… kya bola jaye inko!"

The videos have drawn flak from Twitter users. While one user said, “Are they playing Truth or dare? They are playing with everyone's life," another called them ‘Bunch of hooligans’. Yet another Twitter user wrote, “These people are dangerous and makes lives of other people difficult. These illiterate should be jailed."

First Published Date: 31 May 2023, 17:10 PM IST
