Watch: From motorcycle to a wild goat robot, Kawasaki aces it

When it comes to premium high-performance motorcycles, Kawasaki has its own place. Now, the Japanese two-wheeler major has developed something beyond motorcycle but a unique mobility machine - a robotic ibex. The company has revealed its robotic wild goat at the iREX robot trade show in Japan last week.

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition India launch soon)

A video of the robotic ibex has surfaced online showing that it is actually capable of carrying an adult human. Kawasaki claims that the robotic goat was built by the automaker's team of engineers who have been working on a robot humanoid platform called Kaleido since 2015. However, instead of a two-legged robot, they developed a four-legged one.

As Masayuki Soube, head of development for the RHP, Kawasaki, said, the robotic wild goat came as an opportunity halfway between humanoid robots and wheeled robots. Soube also said that the company would implement the walking technology used in the robotic ibex into its upcoming robotic humanoid as well.

Kawasaki claims that the robotic wild goat can carry up to 100 kg weight and its body can be shaped better to suit what's being hauled. The robot comes equipped with cameras that can help it to detect the path ahead. Interestingly, Kawasaki is not the first automaker that entered into robotics. Ford Motor Company too developed a robotic dog that it uses in the auto manufacturer's factory. The technology being used by the automakers to make the robots could be useful for their quest to make future vehicles, especially when it comes to self-driving vehicles or self-balancing technologies for motorcycles.

First Published Date: