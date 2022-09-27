HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Experiment Sees Chinese Car ‘floating’ Off Ground At 230 Kmph Speed

Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed

Making use of magnetic levitation technology, researchers put eight modified cars to the speed test.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 11:26 AM
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.

The future of high-speed cars may be off the ground but not exactly up in the skies. Magnetic levitation is being increasingly seen as a technology that can usher in an age of lightening quick transportation for the masses and revolutionize the mobility space. Yet another proof of this came about in China recently when researchers at the Southwest Jiaotong University in Chengdu held road tests for specially-modified cars that were made to zip on magnetic lines.

As per a report in Xinhua, the experiment saw eight cars part of the test process to examine the viability of magnetic levitation (maglev) technology. Industry-grade magents were fixed at the bottom of each of these vehicles which were then made to do test runs on the eight-kilometer long magnetic line. The cars were deployed around 35 mm on top of the conductor rail.

One of these eight cars reportedly even managed to hit a top speed of 230 kmph, a remarkable feat considering that these vehicles were essentially floating off the ground and that each weighed in at around 2.5 tonnes.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

This is a signal that transportation options based on maglev could potentially be the natural evolution process in a future world where conductor rail finds a place on roads and may even replace rail network as we know these today.

Maglev technology is being actively worked upon in many countries - Japan and Germany to name a few. The application area is mostly expected to be on train network with the possibility of much quicker acceleration and deceleration. Japan's L0 Series Maglev is believed to be the quickest of the lot and has a speed record of over 600 kmph. This basically translates to a travel time of under an hour between Delhi and Mumbai, a distance of around 11,50 kms.

But the potential for even passenger vehicles to make use of the technology is being increasingly explored as well. If successful to scale, it could significantly change the way people move from one point to another.

 

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS:
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volvo EX90, electric equivalent of XC90 flagship SUV, could be safest EV ever
Volvo EX90, electric equivalent of XC90 flagship SUV, could be safest EV ever
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
With eye on an electric future, Citroen unveils new logo and motto
With eye on an electric future, Citroen unveils new logo and motto
KTM RC 390 GP Edition and RC 200 GP Edition launched in India
KTM RC 390 GP Edition and RC 200 GP Edition launched in India
In pics: Audi E-Tron facelift promises substantial performance upgrade
In pics: Audi E-Tron facelift promises substantial performance upgrade

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city