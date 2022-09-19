HT Auto
Waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI? Massive leak reveals crucial gameplay details

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to fetch $3.5 billion of bookings at launch but there is no firm timeline for when it could hit your gaming console.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2022, 08:25 AM
Screenshot from a tweet posted by @RockstarGames.
Grand Theft Auto or GTA is one of the biggest gaming franchises across the world with each of the titles selling millions of units globally. The last edition of the game - GTA V - was released nine years ago across multiple platforms and sold 170 million units. Little wonder then that the wait for GTA VI has been as eager as it has been long. Bloomberg News however reported that a hacker has released crucial gameplay footage from the next edition of the game in what could be the biggest hack ever in the history of gaming.

The report highlights how at least a dozen pre-release game footage from GTA VI has been leaked online which show scenes ranging from robbery and gunplay to open-world driving. Developer Rockster Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc', has been closely guarding all details surrounding GTA VI which has now possibly become one of the most hotly anticipated series editions ever.

While it is expected that GTA VI could outsell every other previous edition of the game, there have been reports in the past to suggest that Rockstar Games is in no rush to roll out the latest because it wants to perfect the sheer scale of its next offering. A Reuters report however goes on to estimate that GTA VI could $3.5 billion of bookings at launch and around $2 billion each subsequent year.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

When is GTA VI launching?

Rockstar Games tends to launch every new edition of GTA around the autumn months, primarily to ensure a buzz just before holiday season begins in western countries. And the duration between two releases is usually a few years. But that's where GTA VI is different. GTA V was released in 2013 and there has been no definite word on when the next edition is scheduled for launch.

Media reports in the US have repeatedly predicted launch timelines and then have had to push these back. The latest is that GTA VI won't be made available till 2025.

Why is GTA such a hot-selling video game?

The GTA series is massively popular across the globe because it puts the gamer in the middle of all the action - driving, shooting and yes, even developing relations - all to forward a storyline with missions.

The mammoth scale of the open-world gaming of GTA is second to none and gamers tend to spend a significant amount of time just exploring the vast expanse of the virtual cities and rural outbacks that exist.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2022, 08:25 AM IST
TAGS: GTA VI GTA V
