VW ID.4 sets world record for longest journey by an EV in a single country

Volkswagen's ID.4 all-electric car has set the record for the longest continuous journey made by an electric vehicle in a single country after travelling for more than 56,300 kilometres (35,000 miles) across the US. The ID.4 that set the milestone also visited 628 Volkswagen dealerships during the journey across 48 states across the country.

The electric vehicle with long-distance driver Rainer Zietlow and photographer Derek Collins made its last stop at the Volkswagen Group of America headquarters in Herndon, Virginia. It spent almost 100 days on the road, completing its record journey. The tour team was awarded a Guinness World Record title for completing the longest continuous journey by electric vehicle (non-solar) in a single country. “The achievement is a significant recognition for the entire Volkswagen EV landscape," said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy, Volkswagen of America.

The duo bypassed the driven mileage set by the previous record by more than double. “Breaking the record is not only a testament to the reliability of the ID.4, but also to the actual readiness of the nation’s charging infrastructure," said Zietlow.

The tour team made 208 stops at Electrify America charging stations to juice up the ID.4 electric car till the time the tour ended. Electrify America operates the US' largest open DC fast-charging network with more than 650 charging stations and more than 2,800 individual DC fast chargers. It aims to expand the network to more than 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by the end of 2025.

In another development, the rear-wheel-drive version of Volkswagen ID.4 received a five-star overall safety rating from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The vehicle comes equipped with a combination of both passive and active safety systems that include six airbags as standard. There is also Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance system inside though.