TVS Motor Company’s sales grow by 33% in February 2024

TVS Motor Company has announced that they recorded monthly sales of 3,68,424 units in February 2024 with a growth of 33 per cent as against 2,76,150 units they sold in February 2023. The electric vehicle sales grew by 16 per cent as the sales units increased from 15,522 units in February 2023 to 17,959 units in February 2024.

The two-wheelers registered a growth of 34 per cent with sales increasing from 2,67,026 units in February 2023 to 3,57,810 units in February 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 21 per cent with sales increasing from 2,21,402 units in February 2023 to 2,67,502 units in February 2024.

Motorcycles registered a growth of 46 per cent with sales increasing from 1,26,243 units in February 2023 to 1,84,023 units in February 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 26 per cent with sales increasing from 1,04,825 units in February 2023 to 1,32,152 units in February 2024.

The Company's total exports grew by 85 per cent increasing from 53,405 units registered in February 2023 to 98,856 units in February 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 98 per cent with sales increasing from 45,624 units registered in February 2023 to 90,308 units in February 2024. Three-wheeler registered a growth of 16 per cent with sales increasing from 9,124 units in February 2023 to 10,614 units in February 2024.

TVS Motor Company is committed to investing ₹5,000 for the design, development and deployment of future technologies across products. The homegrown automaker is present in both the two and three-wheeler segments and the investment will be made in both these categories.

Speaking about the vehicle manufacturer's commitment to invest ₹5,000 crore towards designing, developing and deploying future technologies across products, TVS Motor Company's Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in a statement that the company's core is engineering and research and development. "Our core is engineering and R&D, and this is driven by over 2,000 engineers backed by solid design and development capability. Our vision is to transform the quality of life of our customers, and redefine the future of mobility with technology, connectivity, and cutting-edge design," he reportedly said.

