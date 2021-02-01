Traffic chaos in Delhi continues as parts of NH-9, NH-24 remain closed

Traffic chaos continues to hit commuters in Delhi on Monday as several roads leading into the national capital remain blocked or closed due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

NH-24 near Ghazipur border remain closed amid heavy police deployment and checking of vehicles at the alternate border points. This has led to massive traffic snarls on roads connecting southern and central Delhi from eastern parts of the city.

According to traffic police officials, heavy traffic was witnessed at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad) borders such as EDM Mall, Maharajpur, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Kondli and Loni borders apart as vehicles were diverted to these routes because of the closure of the UP Gate border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws.

Since last weekend, the NH-24 highway was closed by the Delhi Traffic Police amid farmers travelling in huge numbers to join anti-farm law protests at the Ghazipur border. Traffic movement along NH-9 and NH-24 carriageways towards Ghaziabad was earlier opened on Friday.

"But as the closure of the roads caused massive traffic, one carriageway on NH-24 going towards Delhi has been opened for traffic. The other roads are still closed. No vehicles are being allowed on these roads for people going towards east Delhi or Ghaziabad from these routes," said DCP Yadav.

Delhi Traffic Police officials said that traffic is being diverted on other routes such as Vikas Marg, DND, and those in south and north Delhi. The roads that have been witnessing traffic jams are both carriageways of Road No-56 between Ghazipur and Dilshad Garden via Anand Vihar ISBT, Vikas Marg (both carriageways), Ring Road (towards south Delhi and central Delhi), DND, Ashram Chowk, and many others.

"As there have been inputs that like the incidents of January 26, farmers may try to enter Delhi and cause disruptions in the city. They had earlier given a call to reach Parliament on February 1 (Monday) during the budget session. Although the farm leaders had postponed this march towards the Parliament, we are not taking trusting them after the way they deceived us on January 26 and involved in violence at the Red Fort and on many streets in the city," said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.

According to the officer, the decision on opening other roads will be taken later in the day.