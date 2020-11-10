Toyota declares lockout at Bidadi plant following worker union protest

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has declared a lockout at its Bidadi manufacturing facility in Karnataka following workers' union members resorting to a sit in strike at the factory premises to protest against the suspension of a worker.

The company's Bidadi facility has two production plants with a total installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum.

"Despite our efforts to maintain a cordial and healthy working environment based on active employee participation and maintaining desired level of discipline in the plant, one of the employees who has systematic record of misconducts was again involved in breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour which is in violation of law and service policy of the company," TKM said in a statement.

Accordingly, he has been placed under suspension pending enquiry in line with the company rules and applicable laws, it added.

The company noted that as per extant service rules and keeping in mind the principles of natural justice, all possible opportunities will be provided to the employee during the inquiry process.

Currently, the TKM Union has resorted to an illegal sit-in strike and those team members are unlawfully staying in the company premises and compromising the Covid-19 guidelines, it said.

"Due to the current volatile atmosphere and to protect the safety of employees, the company is forced to declare a lockout until further notice," TKM said.

Further, the company said communication and dialogue with relevant stakeholders is ongoing to try and resolve the issue.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.