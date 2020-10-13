Top Sections
Representational Image of a Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Top offers and discounts on cars this festive season

5 min read . 07:28 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • A number of carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai, have rolled out fresh offers and discounts on cars to attract a larger footfall and make the best out of the upcoming festive season.

Festive season is considered to be a very auspicious time to buy a new car in India. A spike in new cars sales is experienced during time which is usually the highest in a year. This time around, a number of carmakers have rolled out fresh offers and discounts on cars to attract a larger footfall and make the best out of the upcoming festive season. Here's a list of best offers available on cars for October-November 2020.

Honda:

Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to 2.5 lakh on its cars. The company has also launched offers on the newly introduced 2020 City sedan and facelifted Jazz 2020 for the first time.

-Honda Amaze: 20K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange + 5 Year Warranty

-Honda Jazz: 25K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange

-Honda WRV: 25K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange

-Honda City (old): Loyalty + Corporate

-Honda City 5th Generation: Loyalty + Corporate + Exchange Bonus

-Honda Civic: 1 Lakh Cash Discount (Petrol) / 2.5 Lakh Cash Discount (Civic Diesel)

Maruti Suzuki Arena:

Maruti Suzuki retails a number of cars through its 'Arena' outlets. Here's the full list of cars available on discounts.

-Maruti Alto 800 Petrol, CNG: 41K (21K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Celerio Petrol, CNG: 53K (28K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Eeco: 38K (13K Cash + 20K Exchange Discount + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti S Presso: 48K (23K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Wagon R Petrol, CNG: 40K (15K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Swift Petrol: 40K (15K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Dzire Petrol Facelift: 44K (14K Cash Discount + 25K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Vitara Brezza Petrol: 45K (20K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Ertiga Petrol: 5000 Corporate Discount

Maruti Suzuki Nexa:

-Maruti Ignis: Upto 50K Offer

-Maruti Baleno Sigma: 35K (15K Cash Discount + 10K Exchange Bonus + 5000 Corporate + 5000 Pre Navratri Offer)

-Maruti Baleno Delta, Zeta, Alpha: 30K (10K Cash Discount + 10K Exchange Bonus + 5000 Corporate + 5000 Pre Navratri Offer)

-Maruti Ciaz Sigma, Delta, Zeta: 40K (10K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange Bonus + 10K Corporate + 5000 Pre Navratri Offer)

-Maruti XL6 BS 6: 30K (5000 Cash Discount + 20K Exchange Bonus + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti S Cross Petrol BS 6: Upto 72K Offer on Select Model Variants - Scheme Revised

Hyundai Motor India:

Hyundai is offering benefits upto 1 lakh on its models. Majority of Hyundai cars are available on discounts save for Venue, Verna, Creta, Tucson, and Kona EV, which doesn't attract any discounts whatsoever.

-Hyundai Santro Era BS 6: 15K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange Bonus + 5000 Corporate

-Hyundai Santro Magna, Sportz, Asta: 25K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange Bonus + 5000 Corporate

-Hyundai Grand i10 BS 6: 40K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange + 5000 Corporate

-Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS 6: 10K Cash Discount + 10K Exchange + 5000 Corporate

-Hyundai Elite I20 Sportz: 50K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate

-Hyundai Aura: 10K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange + 5000 Corporate

-Elantra: 70K Cash Discount (Petrol Manual) / 30K (Petrol Automatic). Additional 30K Exchange Bonus on Petrol & Diesel Variants

Tata Motors:

-Tata Tiago: 15K Cash Discount + 10K Exchange Bonus + Upto 5000 Corporate

-Tata Tigor: 15K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange Bonus + Upto 10K Corporate

-Tata Altroz Petrol: 3500 as Corporate Discount for Tata Motor Vendor Employees

-Tata Altroz Diesel: 10K as Corporate Discount for Tata Motor Vendor Employees

-Tata Nexon Petrol: 5000 Corporate Discount

-Tata Nexon Diesel: 15K Exchange Bonus + 5000 Corporate

-Tata Harrier: 25K Cash Discount + 40K Exchange Bonus + Corporate

-Tata Harrier Dark Edition: 40K Exchange Bonus + Corporate

Renault:

-Renault Kwid 800 cc Std, Rxe: Loyalty Benefits only

-Renault Kwid 1 Litre: 15K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange + Upto 9000 Corporate Discount

-Renault Triber (except Rxe): 20K Exchange + 9000 Corporate

-Renault Duster Rxe: 50K Cash Discount

-Renault Duster Rxs: 25K Cash Discount + 25K Exchange + 30K Corporate.

-Renault Duster Rxz: 25K Exchange + 30K Corporate

-Renault Duster Turbo Petrol: 30K Corporate Discount.

Moreover, the company is also offering an additional 3 Year or 50,000 Km 'Easy Care Maintenance Pack' as loyalty benefit for the existing Duster owners to upgrade to new Duster Turbo.

Mahindra:

The company is offering as much as 3.06 Lakh discount on its cars for the upcoming festive season. On the flip-side, its newly launched Thar 2020 isn't offered with any kind of discount/offer currently for obvious reasons.

-XUV300 Petrol, Diesel: 30K (25K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Bolero: 20.5K (6500 Cash Discount + 10K Exchange + 4000 Corporate)

-Marazzo: 36K (10K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange + 5000 Accessories + 6000 Corporate)

-Scorpio S5: 60K (20K Cash Discount + 10K Accessories + 25K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Scorpio S7,S9,S11: 30K (25K Exchange+ 5000 Corporate)

-XUV500 W5, W7: 50K (12K Cash Discount + 30K Exchange + 9000 Corporate)

-XUV500 W9, W11: 55K (17K Cash Discount + 30K Exchange + 9000 Corporate)

-Alturas: 3.06 Lakh (2.2 Lakh Cash Discount + 20K Accessories + 50K Exchange + 16K Corporate)

(Note: The offers and discounts provided above may vary depending upon the dealership location. Kindly visit the company website for more accurate details.)