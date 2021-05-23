This Toyota Land Cruiser looks to be capable to withstand the apocalypse

Toyota Land Cruiser is certainly a tough all-terrain vehicle with a touch of luxury. But, South African armoured vehicle specialist SVI Engineering modified a Toyota Lands Cruiser that can take on land mines. The modification firm has released a follow up to the Max 3 armoured personnel carrier that was introduced in 2020.

While the Max 3 was was practically a truck, SVI's latest project is a multi-purpose vehicle that can carry up to eight passengers onboard. It is christened as SVI Max 3 Troopy. Based on a 70 Series Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, the vehicle is bulletproof.

This is not a military vehicle, but a customised civilian purpose version that comes without any mounting stands for rifles or heavy artillery. The vehicle's armoured body plates are made of steel and rated to provide EN1063 BR6 minimum protection, as claimed by SVI. This means the vehicle can withstand attacks from assault rifles.

Also, SVI offers upgraded protection up to BR7 for the vehicle, which enables the SUV to withstand blasts and land mines as well.

The vehicle gets power from a 4.5-litre turbodiesel V8 engine that churns out 202 hp of maximum power and 430 Nm of peak torque. It comes with a top speed of 140 kmph. Among other mechanical upgrades, the vehicle boasts a higher load rating, upgraded suspensions, and the addition of a rear anti-roll bar as well.

The vehicle's price starts at $128,000. However, the actual pricing may depend on the customisation the buyer will ask for, as revealed by SVI.