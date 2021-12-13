This Peugeot food truck is a massive kitchen on wheels

The team of Peugeot design lab and Whirlpool have partnered to create a food truck by taking inspiration from the world of bistros. This vehicle is a follow-up of the automaker's Le Bistrot du Lion concept food truck. The minimalist design of the concept truck successfully hides its complex ergonomic structure.

Peugeot has focused on optimising the usage of space with new kinematics. The side of the vehicle opens up completely in a beetle wing shape, leaving two large worktops that open out from the exterior, creating an ergonomically ideal kitchen. It offers the user a sink and hob located at an ideal height. It also provides ample storage space and two steam ovens within easy reach of the cook. It also features an integrated shelter that protects the unit during demonstrations. With the optimum height of the station, the cook and the buyer will be at the same height during a demonstration or sales.

The back of the food truck comes equipped with a multimedia system, a soundbar and a large screen inspired by the Le Bistrot du Lion concept that will broadcast tutorials and explain the characteristics of the ovens. The Whirlpool's W Collection ovens in the vehicle are aesthetically minimalist and have well-thought-out ergonomics characteristic that helps the user to have a clutter-free workstation.

This food truck will support the Whirlpool Experience Tour that is due to begin from April 2022 in France. The company has plans to order more examples of the custom van for demonstration purposes in Italy, Poland, and the UK. Both the companies share that through this creation they maintain their priorities that lies in performance and efficiency. It also includes being socially and environmentally responsible and this partnership, the automaker conveys, represent the sense of what is really essential.