This Noida metro station gets a fleet of e-rickshaws for last-mile commute

A fleet of 25 electric autorickshaws was launched to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters to and from the Noida Electronic City metro station. This initiative has been launched by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in collaboration with ETO Motors, an electric mobility solutions and services company. The officials said that they are planning to cover more metro stations on the DMRC network in the future, PTI reported.

These electric vehicles will be plying from 6 am to 11 pm daily providing last-mile connectivity to nearby localities of Noida Electronic City Metro station. These e-rickshaws are GPS-enabled and also feature a covered cabin and a full front windscreen. These will mainly cover around 4 to 5 km around the metro stations.

The fares have been kept at ₹10 for the first 2 km and ₹5 for every subsequent km. Commuters can also book these electric vehicles through the ETO app and pay digitally for their journey. The officials also added that the fleet of 25 will be increased to 100 electric rickshaws by the end of next month which will cover more stations in the Noida section of Blue Line including Sector-62, Noida Sector-59, Noida Sector-61, Noida Sector-34, etc.

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh who flagged off the fleet said that along with metro rail service, the team is also aiming to provide people clean, safe and shared services for their last-mile connectivity. He also inaugurated operations of a smart electric vehicle charging station. ETO Motors MD and CEO N K Rawal said that the team is not only focusing on building a robust EV ecosystem but is also concentrating on charging infrastructure.

(with inputs from PTI)