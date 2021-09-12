This nano electric quadricycle rendering gets quirky looks, off-road tyres

A rebadged version of the Citroen Ami fully electric heavy quadricycle, the Opel Rocks-e was unveiled just about two weeks ago. And now, an industrial design student Lukas Wenzhöfer, has decided to take the Rocks-e to a whole new level with his rendering of the nano electric car. In the rendering, the vehicle is called Opel Rocks e-xtreme and features extreme looks as well.The Rocks e-xtreme comes with quirky looks with rugged off-road tyres, just like real-life toy car. Trending cars Maruti Suzuki baleno 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki ertiga 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare

While posting the rendering on his Instagram account, Wenzhöfer wrote, "The new Opel Rocks-e is quite polarizing, to begin with, so why not go completely mad?"

(Also read | This small electric truck gives Wall-E vibes)

The designer retained all the original body panels of the Opel Rocks-e but added a lot of elaborations to the design. He added rugged off-road tyres to the petite vehicle, making it look quite dramatic. Then there is raised suspension and ultra-wide tracks. Then there are wide fender add-ons that are not enough to cover the wheels that are protruding from the four corners of the car like an off-road go-cart.

Further, the designer added new LED headlights and taillights matching with Opel's design language. The roof-mounted LEDs and aluminum-style skid-plates accentuate the vehicle's adventurous look. The new livery combines black, yellow, and cyan colors, making the vehicle look vibrant.

Inside the cabin, a tubular structure was added on top of the greenhouse in order to protect the inside in case of an accident. The massive rear wing could also sustain most damage as it sticks out several inches above the car’s roof.

The original Opel Rock-e comes equipped with an 8 hp electric motor and a 5.5 kWh battery pack. And though there is no revelation of the powertrain on the rendering version, it is expected that the e-xtreme version would be fitted with an upgraded powertrain in order to better match its character.