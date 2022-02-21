Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News This luxurious RV borrows design features from motorsports, gets sky lounge

This luxurious RV borrows design features from motorsports, gets sky lounge

The Sky Lounge is one of the primary highlights of the motorhome which is exclusively reserved for panoramic views.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 04:06 PM
eleMMent palazzo Superior motorhome by Marchi

While most luxurious motorhomes and boxy and come with a similar design language, the Elemment Palazzo by Marchi Mobile doesn't look like any traditional recreational vehicle. This unique vehicle combines design features from the world of motorsports, aviation and yachting to create a singular road-going luxurious motorhome.

The motorhome gets a striking appearance that makes it look much ahead of its time.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It has been manufactured using high performance carbon fiber materials and sports design lines and 36-inch rim covers that resemble those of the latest race cars. The RV's cockpit features a central digital instrumentation and MMI control - all inspired by the cockpits of jets.

It also features a panoramic, helicopter-like windshield that can also be darkened in two stages by using an adjustable sun protection system. The primary highlight of the vehicle is the sky lounge. The Sky Lounge is one of the true highlights of the motorhome which is exclusively reserved for panoramic views. Its automatic lift system raises it up out of the body to create a walled-in roof deck.

Interior of the motorhome

The deck is a home away from home, featuring integrated lounge furniture and radiant floor heating. It gets a specially developed air convection system that ensures a convenient interior temperature and prevents excess pressurization when sliding out the full-wall room extensions.

Other highlights of the motorhome include a four-meter couch within reach of a bar, a wine cabinet and an icemaker as well as a large TV screen across the room. There is an open kitchenette as well. The motorhome also gets a spa, providing a private retreat and featuring a 1.5 sqm glazed rainfall shower. 

The bathroom is separated from the living room and master bedroom and can be entered from either. The master bedroom comes with a king-size bed with the linen of the highest quality. The bedroom furnishings also provide ample storage capacity; there's a dressing table and a large-screen TV as well. 

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 04:05 PM IST
TAGS: motorhome recreational vehicle RV
Related Stories
High nickel battery chemistry contributed most to electric vehicles in 2021
21 Feb 2022
Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster reaches close to Mars, travels 377 million kilometre
21 Feb 2022
Toyota Innova to get a facelift soon? Spyshot triggers rumours
21 Feb 2022
Used car buyers unlikely to use driver assist systems, reduces vehicle safety
21 Feb 2022
Why Volkswagen CEO believes Elon Musk's perception of lidar technology is wrong?
21 Feb 2022
Audi trademarks RSQ6 badge, indicates an upcoming compact electric crossover
21 Feb 2022
Volkswagen plans new EV factory, higher production in second half of 2022
21 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS