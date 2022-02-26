Copyright © HT Media Limited
This Bugatti La Voiture Noire model is made up of 24k rose gold

Bugatti has collaborated with a UK-based retail jeweller to create a model of its La Voiture Noire model in 24k rose gold.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Feb 2022, 02:29 PM
Bugatti La Voiture Noire will be created using NFT technology. (Bugatti)

Bugatti has partnered with Asprey which is a UK-based retail jewellery brand to create a one-off handmade sculpture of its model La Voiture Noire in 24k rose gold. The model will be mounted on a bespoke base that represents the colours of Bugatti and Asprey. The company informed silversmiths of Asprey will take around four months to create this rose gold sculpture of the La Voiture Noire model.

Bugatti shared this model will be created using NFT technology which non-fungible token which means it is a one-of-a-kind trading card. The ultra-premium automaker mentioned the NFT accompanying the La Voiture Noire-inspired sculpture will be the most exclusive and will be of the highest value. It will be linked to the physical model visually and through a QR code and unique serial identifier.

(Also read | Maintain a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport may cost about 3.7 cr every 4 years)

In addition to this sculpture, the companies have collaborated to make a series of 261 smaller yet highly exclusive sterling silver sculptures which will also come with NFTs. The collection will go live next month. Owners of these models can also go through the process of making these models by accessing the microsite by the companies. 

Managing Director of Bugatti International Wiebke Stahl said timeless design is fundamental of both companies. “All Bugatti creations, from the Type 57 SC Atlantic that was infamously lost, to the contemporary La Voiture Noire, are designed to spark emotion, even when not being driven, as a static piece of automotive art," added Stahl.

(Also read | Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years)

Chief Creative Officer at Asprey’s Digital Studio Ali Walker conveyed the partnership with Bugatti will help the brand to explore new production and artistic techniques. "The bold colours mixed with the gold and silver precious metals create a vivid pop art theme. As for the “Noire", only the buyer of the one of one will know that," mentioned Walker.

 

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2022, 02:29 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Bugatti
