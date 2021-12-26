This 30-feet high, tree-top Hot Wheels track running through branches looks epic

Car enthusiasts young or old can never be disappointed in a hot wheels track, especially when it is as epic as the one created by YouTube channel Backyard Racing. Created in a month using a variety of materials, this race track runs through tree tops and branches and is as high as 30-feet.

The Hot Wheels track has been created using materials such as wood, ladders, kiddy pools, string, pulleys, a fishing pole, cordless drill, PVC tubing, blocks, plastic container tubs, cardboard boxes, pool noodles and numerous Hot Wheels products. A Hot Wheels car takes nearly three minutes to complete its journey through this high-flying race track while going through a lot of adventures in the way.

Once the car starts it journey at ground level, a minute after that a mini sky lift or a mini elevator operated by a fishing reel and a cordless drill takes the car to the tree top and drops it from there. After that the car zooms past tree branches, floating platforms, toy construction zones, and finally to a wood block castle finish line. On the way, the cars jump, go through loopty loops, boosters, tunnels, and even have a close call with a toy shark.

Occasionally on the way, there is toy puppy or a Lego man watching the car race past the fancy track. Though one lap of the race track takes nearly three minutes, the eight-minute long video posted by the YouTube channel shows the car racing down the track from various perspectives. The first half of the video shows a first-person real-time view of the car completing the entire course, while the second half of the video shows the car tacking the course from multiple camera angles. This allows viewers to see various minute details of the race track.