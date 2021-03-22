The Cars Collective adds two new showrooms in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Jubilant Motorworks' pre-owned car retail brand, The Cars Collective has added two more showrooms to its network. The outlets have been opened in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall in Kurla and Bengaluru's Mantri Mall in Malleswaram.

The opening of two new showrooms has now taken the total number of outlets of the brand to four. The other two previous showrooms are in Electronic city area of Bengaluru and in Mangalore. The new showrooms were inaugurated on the occasion of Women's Day on 8th March 2021 by the women employees of Jubilant Motorworks.

The Cars Collective engages in buying and selling of used-car models from all major brands and in less than Rs15-lakh budget. As an early bird scheme, the company is providing an inaugural offer worth ₹10,000 to customers. This scheme includes a warranty for six months, free ownership transfer as well as full-tank fuel. The early bird offer is valid till Ugadi / GudiPadwa, i.e., around April 13.

The pre-owned car brand will either buy a used-car or offer exchange facility to customers wanting to sell their existing cars. These cars also also get free evaluation, best market price and assured ownership transfer.

The Cars Collective plans to further expand its network of outlets and hopes to establish itself in the market full of competition. “Pre-owned car market is growing exponentially in India. Indians are now aspiring to own their dream car at an affordable price. However, lack of transparency and trust is an area of concern in used car trade," said Amit Jain, CEO of Jubilant Motorworks, while speaking on the occasion.

The company says that it aims to address this concern and also provide peace of mind to them by making sure the pre-owned cars are delivered only after complete checks, minimum 6 months of warranty, assured transfer of ownership and valid insurance. "We will provide new car delivery experience making it memorable for customers. Also, those who want sell their car will get hassle free experience," Jain added.