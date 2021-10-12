This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tesla's China-made car shipments rise even as general car sales slump
1 min read. Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 05:11 PM IST
Bloomberg
Tesla Inc. shipments of China-made cars to the local market rose for a second straight month in September, even as general auto sales declined.
Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker reported domestic shipments of 52,153 units last month, following a near-50% jump in August. The automaker exported 3,853 vehicles from its Shanghai factory, China’s Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday.
That meant Tesla’s total China shipments in September climbed 27% from August to 56,006.
The increase is in line with the broader trend for the automaker, which delivered a record 241,300 cars worldwide in the third quarter. At last week’s annual shareholder meeting, Musk said Tesla’s Shanghai factory is now outproducing the Fremont, California plant.
In China, the back-to-back gain in shipments suggests Tesla is moving on from a run of bad publicity, starting in April when a protest by a disgruntled owner at the Shanghai auto show went viral on social media. That was followed by a spate of crashes and regulatory scrutiny of safety and customer service issues, and more recently a driver successfully suing Tesla for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S.