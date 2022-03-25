Tesla plans 15,000-person party at new Austin plant but neighbors see red

Tesla plant in Texas is ginormous in scale and size, and may deserve an opening party on similar lines. But not everyone is ready to cheer just yet.

Tesla reportedly plans to organize a massive party with around 15,000 persons in attendance to mark the opening of its mammoth and swanky new facility in Austin. Expect grand stages, live music, array of food and even a special fireworks display at the invite-only event. But while the plans may be extravagant for a facility that is far far more extravagant, locals are learnt to have raised objections to the permit granted to Elon Musk and his company to organize the April 7 bash.

The Tesla Texas Gigafactory is billed to be the largest building in the world with five main facilities here spread over 2,000 acres. It will also be the new headquarter for Tesla. Popular models like Model 3 and Model Y will be manufactured here and the facility will serve as a major base for serving the local US demand as well as for exports. It is a strong show of intent as Tesla looks to further up its production numbers and extend its dominance in the world of EVs.

Cause of celebration, reason for concern

The mammoth Tesla facility in Travis County is expected to be officially opened for production later this year. The grand opening is reportedly planned for April 7 with a gala bash. Local officials are believed to have already given a go-ahead for the event. The guest list is expected to feature several celebrated faces while attendance would be on an invite-only basis. Musk, the world's richest person at present, is expected to shake a leg as well, as he has done at opening events of other Tesla facilities.

But while neighbors are concerned about the noise level and some have even said it is not in the interest of local community engagement, environmental groups too have issued a red flag. These groups have pointed to possibility of key roads blocked and water pollution, among others.

Even during the ongoing construction phase, many have flagged increase in ambient dust levels from construction and affect on surrounding flora and fauna.

But while these concerns appear grave and mostly genuine, Tesla backers in the past have pointed out the obvious benefits of having a facility of such a kind. Thousands of jobs, establishing Travis County as a center for EV movement, among others, are often stated to challenge critics.

As far as the planned party itself is concerned, it is likely to go ahead as per schedule - complete with proper pomp and splendor - unless local authorities decide to take a U turn and issue restrictions.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

