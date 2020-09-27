Tesla CEO Elon Musk thanks team for deliveries in 'toughest' quarter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has thanked this team members and appreciated their efforts for maintaining delivery deadlines in the one of the 'toughest' quarters for the company.

Musk took to Twitter to acknowledge the hard work of the Tesla team. He wrote, "Thanks Tesla Team for great work on deliveries! For new owners, we super appreciate accommodating us on delivery timing! Definitely one of our toughest quarters in global logistics."

Last week, the CEO of the electric carmaker had written an email to his employees urging them to make and sell as many electric cars as possible before September 30 as the end of the third quarter nears. “We have a shot at a record quarter for vehicle deliveries, but will have to rally hard to achieve it,"he had written.

Musk's end-of-quarter emails urging staff members to increase productivity is also a signal to investors. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the EV maker delivered a record 112,000 vehicles.

The company aims to deliver half a million vehicles in 2020 and has delivered roughly 179,000 through the first half, as per Electrek.