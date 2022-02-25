Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Probed In Us Over Stock Trades: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk probed in US over stock trades: report

The probe is looking into whether Elon Musk told his brother, also a member of the Tesla board of directors, that he would post the tweet and whether Kimbal Musk then traded, the Journal reported.
By
Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 10:30 AM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (REUTERS)

US market regulators are probing whether Tesla boss Elon Musk and his brother violated insider trading rules in connection with whopping share sales last year, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly launched its probe after Kimbal Musk sold $108 million in Tesla stock last year, just a day before a significant drop in the electric car maker's share price.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tesla stock value fell sharply after Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the company.

The probe is looking into whether Elon Musk told his brother, also a member of the Tesla board of directors, that he would post the tweet and whether Kimbal Musk then traded, the Journal reported.

Employees and managers of a listed company should not normally buy or sell securities when they are aware of information that has not yet been made public.

The SEC declined to comment on the report.

The richest man in the world is already in open conflict with the SEC because of a 2018 tweet in which he stated that he had the appropriate funding to take Tesla off the stock market, without providing proof of it.

Musk and Tesla each agreed in that case to pay $20 million as part of a settlement that also imposed strict rules on his use of social media, requiring pre-approval from Tesla counsel over statements with key financial information.

A Tesla lawyer reignited the battle over the settlement by sending a letter to a judge last week accusing the SEC of propagating "endless unfounded investigations" against Musk.

The letter also accused the SEC of dragging its feet in distributing the $40 million to investors, while it has cracked down on Musk's use of social media.

 

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 10:30 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Related Stories
Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster reaches close to Mars, travels 377 million kilometre
21 Feb 2022
Ford plans to separate EV business to increase valuation like Tesla: Reports
19 Feb 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk looking to bring all Steam games on Tesla vehicles
24 Feb 2022
BYD beats Tesla in electrified vehicle sales in China: Report
23 Feb 2022
Why Volkswagen CEO believes Elon Musk's perception of lidar technology is wrong?
21 Feb 2022
Elon Musk once laughed at water supply issue at Tesla plant. It's real issue now
22 Feb 2022
Tesla to expand parts production in Shanghai plant to meet export demand
23 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS