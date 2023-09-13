Tata Motors trademarks ‘Azura’ nameplate. What it could be?

Tata Motors has filed a trademark for the “Azura" nameplate in India. The trademark says that it will be used for “land vehicles and parts thereof" so it is expected to be used on one of the upcoming vehicles from Tata Motors. As of now, the details are scarce. It is important to note that sometimes the manufacturers file for multiple trademarks. Earlier, the brand filed a trademark for the “Frest" moniker as well.

As of now, the only new vehicles that Tata Motors is working on are Curvv and Sierra.EV. Having said that the Sierra.EV is still a few years away. Apart from these two vehicles, the manufacturer is also developing electric versions of the Harrier, Punch and Safari which are expected to launch in the near future.

Tata Motors has already announced that the Curvv's production version will spawn with an electric powertrain and an ICE powertrain. Surprisingly, the coupe SUV will be first launched in its EV avatar, the launch is expected to happen sometime next year.

The powertrain on the Curvv could be shared with the new Nexon. EV that was unveiled recently. So, expect a power output of around 143 bhp and a torque output of around 215 Nm. The Curvv will be based on the Gen2 platform so the claimed range is expected to be between 400 km to 500 km on a single charge.

The ICE version of the Curvv could come with Tata's new range of petrol engines that were showcased at Auto Expo 2023. There is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 123 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty could be a 6-speed manual unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Apart from this, there is a possibility that Tata also offers its new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 168 bhp and 280 Nm. Both new engines can run on fuel up to E20 and comply with BS6 Stage 2 norms. There is a possibility that Tata Motors will carry forward the 1.5-litre diesel engine as it is.

