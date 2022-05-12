Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of 992.05 crore in Q4

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net profit of 413.35 crore in the period under review as against a net profit of 1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 12 May 2022, 05:50 PM
File photo of 2022 Tata Altroz 

Tata Motors on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to 992.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. In the same period last fiscal, the company had posted a consolidated net loss of 7,585.34 crore. The company's total consolidated revenue from operations stood at 78,439.06 crore in the fourth quarter as against 88,627.90 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net profit of 413.35 crore in the period under review as against a net profit of 1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. The company's standalone total revenue from operations stood at 17,338.27 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to 13,480.42 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

(Also read | What was the inspiration behind Tata Nano? Ratan Tata reveals)

For the month of April, Tata Motors announced that it sold 41,587 cars in the domestic market, registering a 66 per cent YoY growth as compared to the same month a year ago, when it recorded 25,095 units.

The auto manufacturer's internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicles recorded 60 per cent growth at 39,265 units last month as compared to 24,514 units recorded in April of 2021. In the electric vehicle segment, the auto major registered a whopping 300 per cent growth with sales of 2,322 units last month as compared to only 581 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Tata Motors sells a wide range of passenger vehicles across different segments like hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs etc. The automaker sells cars with both internal combustion engines and with electric powertrains as well. While in the internal combustion engine-powered vehicle segment, the Tiago, and Nexon are some of the popular models, in the electric vehicle category as well, Nexon is the bestselling car in India.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 12 May 2022, 05:48 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Nexon Tata Safari
