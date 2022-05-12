Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of 992.05 crore in Q4

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net profit of ₹ 413.35 crore in the period under review as against a net profit of ₹ 1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Tata Motors on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to ₹992.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. In the same period last fiscal, the company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹7,585.34 crore. The company's total consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹78,439.06 crore in the fourth quarter as against ₹88,627.90 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net profit of ₹413.35 crore in the period under review as against a net profit of ₹1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. The company's standalone total revenue from operations stood at ₹17,338.27 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to ₹13,480.42 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

For the month of April, Tata Motors announced that it sold 41,587 cars in the domestic market, registering a 66 per cent YoY growth as compared to the same month a year ago, when it recorded 25,095 units.

The auto manufacturer's internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicles recorded 60 per cent growth at 39,265 units last month as compared to 24,514 units recorded in April of 2021. In the electric vehicle segment, the auto major registered a whopping 300 per cent growth with sales of 2,322 units last month as compared to only 581 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Tata Motors sells a wide range of passenger vehicles across different segments like hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs etc. The automaker sells cars with both internal combustion engines and with electric powertrains as well. While in the internal combustion engine-powered vehicle segment, the Tiago, and Nexon are some of the popular models, in the electric vehicle category as well, Nexon is the bestselling car in India.

