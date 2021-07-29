Tata Motors launches all-new Ace Gold Petrol CX. Check prices here

Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of the all-new variant of the Ace Gold Petrol CX small commercial vehicle at a price tag of ₹3.99 lakh. The SCV has been announced in two variants - the flatbed variant which costs ₹3.99 lakh and the half-deck load body variant which costs ₹4.10 lakh.

The company announced that it has also partnered with the State Bank of India to make its customers avail a low EMI of ₹7,500 and up to 90% on-road finance.

(Also Read: Tata Motors launches Nexon EV in Nepal. Check out price here)

The Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX variant comes powered with a 2-cylinder engine and sports a gross vehicle weight of over 1.5 tonne. It is powered with the time tested Ace Gold Petrol 694cc engine as seen before. This engine comes with a four-speed transmission.

Tata claims that its new Ace Gold Petrol CX will be a game-changer in the SCV segment. “The launch of the new Ace Gold Petrol CX marks another milestone in the spectacular journey of the ‘Chota Haathi’. The Tata Ace continues to be a strong, reliable and multipurpose vehicle having provided means of livelihood to over 23 lakh Indians to date," said Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line – SCV & PU, Tata Motors.

(Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG to get blacked out roof, reveals teaser)

The new Ace Gold Petrol CX targets the last-mile delivery market with its versatility across applications including market logistics, distribution of fruits, vegetables, and Agri products, beverages & bottles, refrigerated transport, as well as waste management applications.

Like all other Tata Motors commercial vehicles, the new Ace Gold Petrol CX is offered with 24x7 roadside assistance a 15-day accident repair guarantee. "The Tata Motors’ Ace platform has exponentially evolved over the last 16 years, focusing on bringing safer, smarter and valuable offerings to its customers in last-mile transportation. With our latest addition, we hope to stand behind the aspirations of the Indian entrepreneurs, making the Tata Motors Ace Gold Petrol CX the most affordable 4-wheel commercial vehicle in India," added Pathak.