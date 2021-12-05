Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Tata Motors, Honda, Renault looking to increase vehicle prices from January
File photo of vehicles on assembly line used for representational purpose only.

Tata Motors, Honda, Renault looking to increase vehicle prices from January

2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2021, 02:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Some carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have already announced a hike in vehicle prices from next month.

  • The vehicle price hikes come as prices of essential commodities have been substantially increasing over the last one year.

Carmakers such as Tata Motors, Honda and Renault are mulling hiking prices of vehicles from January next year given the continuing rise in input costs. Prices of essential commodities such as steel, aluminum, copper, plastic and precious metals have substantially increased over the last one year.

Apart from this, transportation cost has also gone up in recent times which has affected the total cost structures of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also read | Planning to buy a car in 2022? Be prepared to shell out more. Here's why)

Tata Motors too is looking at increasing prices given the rise in commodity cost. The company's President - Passenger Vehicles Business, Shailesh Chandra, told PTI, "Prices of commodities, raw material and other input costs continue to rise. An appropriate price hike to at least partially offset this increase in costs seems inevitable in the near to short term." Tata Motors sells model such as Punch, Nexon and Harrier in the domestic market.

Honda Cars India is also considering a price hike in the near future given the severe impact on input cost due to commodity prices' increase. "We are still studying how much can be absorbed," a spokesperson from the company told PTI.

Renault stated that it is also looking at a "substantial" price increase across its model range from January. It sells models such as Kwid, Triber and Kiger in the Indian market.

Some carmakers have already announced a hike in vehicle prices from next month such as Maruti Suzuki and luxury automakers Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki informed that the price hike planned for January 2022 will vary for different models while Mercedes-Benz said its hike will be on select models by up to 2 per cent due to feature enhancement and rising input costs. Audi will increase price up to 3 per cent across its entire model range owing to rising input and operational costs.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

  • First Published Date : 05 Dec 2021, 02:02 PM IST