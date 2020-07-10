Switzerland's new mountain vaults could double up as car garages for uber rich

Swiss banks have been considered the safest place in the world to park money in but plans of a new and ginormous vault carved right into the Alps promises to take discretionary security and safety of wealth to a whole new level. Brünig Mega Safe is a company in central Switzerland that is looking at building these vaults that could secure anything from gold, stock certificates to rare, exotic and classic cars.

The company on its website claims that the rock vaults in Mount Brünig in the Alps will offer unmatched and long-term safety of precious assets. "Brünig Mega Safe AG offers you subterranean plots of land in Mount Brünig that are planned and executed in accordance with your needs," it states.

The company further informs that it collaborated with an engineering firm called Gasser Felstechnik AG to bring the plans of such new-age vaults to fruition.

Spaces for lease range from 3,531 cubic feet to 3,531,467 cubic feet with the total planned area in the mountain equaling ten football fields, reports Bloomberg. Interested customers can lease vaults for a maximum of 99 years and prices start at $500,000.

While the smaller vaults still would be large enough for a wide variety of precious items like famous paintings, historic sculptures - apart from documents, the larger vaults may well be big enough to house ultra rare cars that the uber wealthy of the world would want to keep safe. Temperature inside the vaults are maintained at 12 degree Celsius while humidity is controlled at 40% thanks to the rock walls.

And there may not be a safer place in the world for those astoundingly expensive cars. "You’ll get faster construction approvals, the roof can’t be damaged and you don’t need barbed wire and dogs," says board member Hugo Schittenhelm. The company has confirmed that it is in talks with potential customers already and while most of them are Swiss citizens, it is looking at business from clients in Hong Kong, Singapore - among others.