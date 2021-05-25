Startup Faraday Future opens public viewing experience for its upcoming FF 91 EV

Faraday Future, an electric vehicle start-up, has launched its flagship store in New York. Called the FF Futurist Experience, this store will allow people to peep into the futuristic world that the brand has carefully designed. This will also be the platform to show their FF 91 EV up-close for the first time. Founded in 2014, this California-based company is gearing up to grab the attention of EV lovers as its FF 91 inches closer to production.

(Also read: This Tesla rival packs a 27-inch backseat screen with video conferencing feature)

Faraday Future also announced in January this year that it would be entering the NASDAQ through a SPAC merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSAC) with a valuation of $3.4 billion. As per a report by Electrek, this merger would provide $1 billion to support the FF 91's scaled production and delivery. After the merger, the company aims to deliver its flagship EV within 12 months. However, for now, this store in NYC will offer EV enthusiasts a closer look at this luxurious electric vehicle for the first time. The visitors will also be able to learn more about the design and performance features of this EV.

Carsten Breitfeld, the CEO of the company praised the upcoming FF 91 for the sheer luxury experience it will provide. “FF 91 is a class-defining high-performance luxury electric vehicle that sets a new benchmark in experience for the driver and the passengers. The New York City area is an important market not only for EVs but also for luxury vehicles in general, so we’re delighted to be able to showcase our vehicles there in this new interactive experience," he said, according to the report. Its partner in this, Jordan Vogel, co-CEO and chairman of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp said that as the EV maker goes for a public listing, this new vehicle will be bringing back Faraday Future into the limelight.